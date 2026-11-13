Kenosha has some very special cats and kittens hoping to find their forever families. All of these sweethearts are available through Kindred Kitties and are ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Kora is a friendly, bottle-fed kitten who grew up with lots of handling in a foster home. She’s described as a sweet and social girl who loves the company of other cats. Kora needs to be adopted with one of her siblings (Kane, Kelsey, Kurt, Kay, or Kim) or into a home with another playful cat to keep her company.

She has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – check their website for the latest phone and email info.

👉 Meet Kora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Kay is another bottle-fed baby from this sibling group. She’s also sweet, social, and friendly, used to life in a foster home. Like her sister, Kay needs to be adopted with a sibling (Kane, Kelsey, Kurt, Kim, or Kora) or into a home with another playful cat so she has a buddy.

She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on age-appropriate vaccines.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – reach out through their adoption application to be connected.

👉 Meet Kay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Kim is a bottle-fed kitten who grew up with her siblings in foster care. She’s described as friendly, sweet, and social. Kim also needs to be adopted with one of her siblings (Kane, Kelsey, Kurt, Kay, or Kora) or into a home with another playful cat.

She has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – start with their online adoption application.

👉 Meet Kim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Kurt is the sweet little brother of this bottle-fed crew. Raised in a foster home, he’s a friendly, social little guy who loves feline company. Kurt needs to be adopted with a sibling (Kane, Kelsey, Kim, Kay, or Kora) or into a home with another playful cat.

He has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on age-appropriate vaccines.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – details and application are on their site.

👉 Meet Kurt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 1 year (young adult)

About 1 year (young adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Listing: Kindred Kitties – Courtesy Post

Canasta is a young black kitty in a foster home, looking for her new family. At about a year old, she still plays like a kitten and then settles in for long naps. She’s maturing into a very sweet cat, loves to be brushed, and will even stretch out for belly rubs.

She is not in the direct care of Kindred Kitties. If you’re interested, you’ll first submit an application with them; once it’s reviewed, they’ll connect you with her caregiver.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – submit an adoption application to be put in touch with her foster.

👉 Meet Canasta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Mamacita was found pregnant in rural Georgia and made her way to Wisconsin after a kind person stepped in to help. She can be shy at first and needs time to warm up, but once she trusts you, she becomes a little love who enjoys cuddling up next to you. Like many adult cats, she doesn’t enjoy being held, so she’ll do best with a patient person who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.

She is currently in a foster home and has already started to blossom there.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – check their site for contact info and adoption application.

👉 Meet Mamacita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kenosha, WI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.