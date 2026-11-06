🚌 Kenosha Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles

Kenosha’s staying busy, and so are the roads. If you like being behind the wheel and getting home most nights, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CDL driver role delivering propane to homes, farms, and businesses on local routes, home every night. Offers a wide range of health, income protection, retirement, and time-off benefits, plus possible commission/incentive pay.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and health benefits; bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CDL B role handling local and regional freight deliveries while supporting transportation and warehousing. Focus is on safe driving, DOT compliance, and solid customer service, with regular pre- and post-trip inspections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.