📣 Several Kenosha Sales & Marketing Roles, Up to $90K+

Kenosha has some solid sales and business roles right now, from entry-level programs to high-earning commission jobs. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: WellBrook Recovery

WellBrook Recovery Location: Kenosha, WI (territory across Wisconsin & neighboring states )

(territory across ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed This role is all about building referral relationships in the addiction and behavioral health space. Great fit if you already work in treatment centers or behavioral health and want to help more people access care while growing a territory.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Kenosha Automall, Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average ~$65,000/year, top performers $90,000+ (hourly $7.75 – $20.00 plus commission)

(hourly plus commission) Paid training, clear career paths, and strong earning potential in auto sales. Good for people who enjoy helping customers, want to learn sales, and like the idea of commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Uline

Location: Kenosha Branch, 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha, WI 53144

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed A year-long training and mentorship program for recent business grads, with rotation through customer service, operations, analytics, and more. Comes with relocation help for qualified candidates, strong benefits, and placement into a long-term role after the program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.