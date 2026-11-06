Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Kenosha

📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders build a creative “Volume Zoo”

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkHIR_1Goc2GKN00

📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders turn math into a “Volume Zoo”

Fifth graders at Curtis Strange Elementary School in Kenosha recently wrapped up a creative math project called Volume Zoo.

Students were asked to:

  • Choose an animal
  • Sketch a design
  • Collect boxes shaped like rectangular prisms and cubes
  • Build a 3D animal sculpture from those boxes

While it looked like an art project, the real focus was math. Students practiced:

  • Measuring length, width, and height of each box
  • Calculating the volume of each rectangular prism
  • Adding those together to find the total volume of their animal in cubic units

The project showed students how math can be hands-on, creative, and fun, while helping them really understand volume in a memorable way.

More Info: Curtis Strange students build Volume Zoo to master...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
3

Comments