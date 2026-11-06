📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders build a creative “Volume Zoo”

📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders turn math into a “Volume Zoo”

Fifth graders at Curtis Strange Elementary School in Kenosha recently wrapped up a creative math project called Volume Zoo.

Students were asked to:

Choose an animal

Sketch a design

Collect boxes shaped like rectangular prisms and cubes

Build a 3D animal sculpture from those boxes

While it looked like an art project, the real focus was math. Students practiced:

Measuring length, width, and height of each box

of each box Calculating the volume of each rectangular prism

of each rectangular prism Adding those together to find the total volume of their animal in cubic units

The project showed students how math can be hands-on, creative, and fun, while helping them really understand volume in a memorable way.