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📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders build a creative “Volume Zoo”
8 days ago
📢 Curtis Strange 5th graders turn math into a “Volume Zoo”
Fifth graders at Curtis Strange Elementary School in Kenosha recently wrapped up a creative math project called Volume Zoo.
Students were asked to:
- Choose an animal
- Sketch a design
- Collect boxes shaped like rectangular prisms and cubes
- Build a 3D animal sculpture from those boxes
While it looked like an art project, the real focus was math. Students practiced:
- Measuring length, width, and height of each box
- Calculating the volume of each rectangular prism
- Adding those together to find the total volume of their animal in cubic units
The project showed students how math can be hands-on, creative, and fun, while helping them really understand volume in a memorable way.
More Info: Curtis Strange students build Volume Zoo to master...
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