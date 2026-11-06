🚧 Kenosha Construction & Skilled Trades – Several Solid Openings

Kenosha’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in welding, carpentry, and equipment repair. If you like hands-on work and learning on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Legrand

Legrand Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run electronic resistance spot welders on cold rolled steel and aluminum. You’ll work from blueprints, use measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, etc.), and help keep tools and fixtures in good shape. Legrand highlights strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time (Union apprenticeship)

Salary: Not listed

Support journeyman and foreman carpenters while you learn the trade. Work includes setting forms, rough and finish carpentry, concrete work, and building temporary structures on site. Must be in an apprenticeship program; union benefits include vacation, health insurance, pension, and job training.

Employer: Engtal (recruiting for client)

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Split your time between the repair shop and customer sites, working on industrial equipment. You’ll assemble/disassemble machines, troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues, and support installs and startups. Own tools and lockout/tagout knowledge are required; backgrounds in diesel, aviation, or industrial maintenance are welcome.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good trades roles in Kenosha tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.