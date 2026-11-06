🐱 Playful Kenosha Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

Kenosha, meet some very special kittens who are ready for homes of their own. All four are young, loving, and full of fun — and they’re waiting at Kindred Kitties for their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

About Olive:

Olive is a beautiful black kitten with a big, loving heart. She adores attention, loves being held, and is happiest curled up next to you for a cozy nap and belly rubs. When it’s playtime, she turns into a ball of kitten energy and goes wild for toys and wrestling with her siblings, Boba and Ebony.

She’d do great in a home that enjoys both snuggles and play sessions, and would likely love having another young cat to romp with.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – check their website or main line for adoption info.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

About Ebony:

Ebony is a sweet little black beauty who loves being near “her” people. She’s curious and likes to follow you from room to room, keeping you company. She’s still building confidence with being held, but she enjoys being petted and is making progress with cuddles.

Ebony also has a fun, playful side and a silly nighttime routine — she loves pouncing on feet under the covers and turning bedtime into a game. She’d be a great match for someone who enjoys a mix of gentle companionship and kitten antics.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – reach out to learn more about Ebony’s adoption.

👉 See Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

About Boba:

Boba is a handsome, fluffy gray tabby with a big personality and an even bigger love for affection. He’s a true snuggle bug who’s happiest curled up in your lap, soaking up attention and giving kisses.

He has a funny obsession with feet and loves to plop himself right on top of yours while you’re trying to get things done. Curious and people-focused, he’ll happily follow you from room to room to see what you’re up to.

If you’re looking for a shadow who doubles as a lap warmer, Boba might be your guy.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – ask about adopting Boba.

👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

About Ceci:

Ceci is a sweet, social kitten full of love and personality. She enjoys making biscuits, wrestling with her brothers, and then settling in for cuddle time. She has a nice balance of playful energy and affectionate calm.

Ceci would love to be adopted with one of her siblings Fitz, Rose, or Teddy, or go to a home with another young cat to grow up and play with. She’ll bring a lot of joy and fun to the right family.

Contact: Kindred Kitties – contact them to learn more about Ceci and her siblings.

👉 Meet Ceci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kenosha, WI, please consider opening your home to one (or two!) of these kittens. Share this with friends and family so these little ones can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.