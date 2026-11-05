💻 Kenosha IT Jobs: Multiple On-Site Roles With Strong Pay

Kenosha’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being on-site and close to the work. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie / Kenosha, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of QA analysts and automation engineers at Uline’s corporate headquarters. You’ll set testing strategy, drive automation and AI-assisted testing, and work closely with business and tech teams to keep apps fast and reliable.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie / Kenosha, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build Uline’s next wave of AI tools, from machine learning models to GenAI apps and agents. Good fit if you’re strong in Python / SQL and want to turn AI ideas into real tools that improve how the business runs.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Kenosha, WI area (5 days/week on-site)

(5 days/week on-site) Type: Contract

Pay: Around $55–$65/hr

Contract BI role focused on Microsoft Fabric, Lakehouses, and Power BI dashboards for manufacturing and exec reporting. Great if you like hands-on data work (SQL, DAX, Python) and building end-to-end analytics solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.