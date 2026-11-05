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💻 Kenosha IT Jobs: Multiple On-Site Roles With Strong Pay
Kenosha’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being on-site and close to the work. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look this week.
Quality Assurance Team Lead – Uline
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie / Kenosha, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of QA analysts and automation engineers at Uline’s corporate headquarters. You’ll set testing strategy, drive automation and AI-assisted testing, and work closely with business and tech teams to keep apps fast and reliable.
AI Engineer – Uline
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie / Kenosha, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help build Uline’s next wave of AI tools, from machine learning models to GenAI apps and agents. Good fit if you’re strong in Python / SQL and want to turn AI ideas into real tools that improve how the business runs.
BI Analyst (Microsoft Fabric / Power BI) – The Judge Group
- Employer: The Judge Group
- Location: Kenosha, WI area (5 days/week on-site)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: Around $55–$65/hr
Contract BI role focused on Microsoft Fabric, Lakehouses, and Power BI dashboards for manufacturing and exec reporting. Great if you like hands-on data work (SQL, DAX, Python) and building end-to-end analytics solutions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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