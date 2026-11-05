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🛒 Kenosha Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kenosha’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price retail store. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out on the floor.
Dayshift - CSR - Kenosha Travel Plaza
- Employer: Golden Oil Company, LLC (BP convenience store)
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
Daytime cashier role at a BP gas station and travel plaza. You’ll greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store and restrooms clean, with benefits like flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, medical & dental, and paid vacation after a year.
Hearing Ambassador (Patient Care Coordinator)
- Employer: NationsBenefits
- Location: On-site at Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center, Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Customer-facing role inside Sam’s Club, helping members with hearing health. You’ll walk the club, talk with members, schedule hearing tests, make outbound calls, and support sales of hearing-related products and services.
Store Scanning Specialist
- Employer: RDSolutions
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Productivity-based pay (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed)
Great fit if you want flexible, part-time work and like working on your own. You’ll visit local stores to scan and collect pricing data, with paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and training provided.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews can open doors you don’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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