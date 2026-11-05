🛒 Kenosha Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kenosha’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price retail store. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out on the floor.

Employer: Golden Oil Company, LLC (BP convenience store)

Golden Oil Company, LLC (BP convenience store) Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Daytime cashier role at a BP gas station and travel plaza. You’ll greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store and restrooms clean, with benefits like flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, medical & dental, and paid vacation after a year.

Employer: NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits Location: On-site at Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Center, Kenosha, WI

On-site at Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role inside Sam’s Club, helping members with hearing health. You’ll walk the club, talk with members, schedule hearing tests, make outbound calls, and support sales of hearing-related products and services.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Type: Part-time

Salary: Productivity-based pay (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you want flexible, part-time work and like working on your own. You’ll visit local stores to scan and collect pricing data, with paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and training provided.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews can open doors you don’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.