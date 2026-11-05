🏭 Kenosha Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Kenosha’s shop floors are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills Location: Kenosha, WI (6509 77th Ave, 53142)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20/hour + $1.50 (2nd shift) or $3.00 (3rd shift) shift differential

Range listed: $17.90 – $23.90/hour + ~5% annual bonus target

Keep the mill clean and running by doing routine and specialized cleaning, basic process maintenance, and learning at least two operator jobs so you can fill in where needed. This role is great if you want steady work, overtime options, and a clear path to move up in the plant, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement match, and wellness programs.

Employer: JLL

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Work on high-tech robotics and material handling systems that keep a large operation moving. You’ll do preventive maintenance, troubleshoot electrical and mechanical issues, and support automated packaging and distribution equipment—ideal if you have technical training or RME experience and want hands-on work with room to grow.

Employer: Precision manufacturer via Forge Strategies

Location: Kenosha, WI 53141

Type: Full-time, direct hire, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour (up to $30/hour based on experience)

Run and/or set up CNC mills or lathes, make offsets and tool changes, and check your own work with calipers and micrometers. This is a strong fit for experienced CNC machinists who want overtime, a clean shop, and standout benefits like 100% company-paid dental, life, and disability, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and chances to learn new machines.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.