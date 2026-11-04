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👔 Kenosha Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Kenosha is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in operations and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to check out.
Area Manager
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 per year (plus potential sign-on and RSUs, per listing)
Lead a team in Amazon’s operations network, keeping safety, quality, and on-time delivery on track. This role is hands-on on the floor, perfect if you like fast-paced work and growing your career inside a huge logistics operation.
General Manager
- Employer: Mackinnon Bruce International (recruiting for a 3PL logistics company)
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run one or more refrigerated warehouse facilities that serve the food industry, from storage to value-added services like packing and kitting. You’ll own safety, sanitation, customer relationships, and team development in a growing logistics environment.
Senior Project Manager I – Advanced Manufacturing
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Kenosha, WI (travel up to 100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,300 – $216,500 per year
Lead large, complex construction projects in advanced manufacturing, overseeing budget, schedule, safety, and client relationships. This is a high-responsibility role with strong pay and benefits, ideal if you have 8+ years in construction or project management.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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