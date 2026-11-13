A 57-year-old man, Brian D. Nielsen, died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, on U.S. Highway 45 in the 9800 block in Kenosha County.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a blue 2017 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Highway 45 when it left the road, went into the west ditch, and hit a tree.

Nielsen was extricated by the Bristol Fire Department, taken to the Kenosha County Center, and then flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. He died from his injuries the evening of Nov. 11, 2026. His family has been notified.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into whether he may have had a medical emergency before the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is being released right now.

Sheriff David Zoerner shared condolences with Nielsen’s family and thanked witnesses and all emergency responders who helped.