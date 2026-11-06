🚨 Kenosha County arrest in child pornography investigation

🚨 Sheriff’s Office arrests school superintendent in child pornography case

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at about 5:42 a.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau executed a search warrant at a home in the 37000 block of 52nd Street in Kenosha County.

This was part of an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that was referred by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on October 27, 2026.

As a result of the investigation:

Thomas W. Johnson, 51 , superintendent of Union Grove High School , was taken into custody .

, superintendent of , was . Investigators seized several electronic devices from the residence.

from the residence. The Sheriff’s Office has submitted two counts of Possession of Child Pornography to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

to the for charging consideration. Johnson was booked into the Kenosha County Jail the morning of November 4, 2026.

The Sheriff stated that protecting children is a top priority and that detectives will continue a thorough and impartial investigation. The case is ongoing, and no further information is being released right now.