⚠️ Kennett Township email and online forms are back up

Microsoft 365 had a large service outage that affected Kennett Township email and online forms.

Email stopped working shortly after 12 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2026 .

. Forms sent through the Township website during the outage were also affected.

during the outage were also affected. Service was restored by 8 AM on Friday, November 13, 2026.

This was a Microsoft-wide issue, not a problem with Kennett Township’s own systems.

You can now use township email and online forms as usual. The Township thanks everyone for their patience while operations get back to normal.