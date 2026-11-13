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Kennett Township
⚠️ Kennett Township email and online forms restored
11 days ago
⚠️ Kennett Township email and online forms are back up
Microsoft 365 had a large service outage that affected Kennett Township email and online forms.
- Email stopped working shortly after 12 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
- Forms sent through the Township website during the outage were also affected.
- Service was restored by 8 AM on Friday, November 13, 2026.
This was a Microsoft-wide issue, not a problem with Kennett Township’s own systems.
You can now use township email and online forms as usual. The Township thanks everyone for their patience while operations get back to normal.
More Info: Alert Center • Township Email Service Restored
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