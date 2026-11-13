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⚠️ Kennett Township email outage and emergency declaration
⚠️ Township email outage and disaster declaration
Kennett Township is currently dealing with two important issues:
Email service disruption
Microsoft 365 is having a major outage that is affecting Kennett Township’s email system. Township employees cannot send or receive emails right now. If you need to reach the Township, use phone, in-person visits, or other non‑email methods until service is restored.
Disaster Emergency Declaration
The page also lists a “Disaster Emergency Declaration” for Kennett Township, Chester County, PA. The notice does not include details on the type of emergency or any specific instructions for residents.
If you have urgent Township business, avoid email and contact the office by other means until further notice.
More Info: Alert Center • Kennett Township, PA • CivicEngage
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