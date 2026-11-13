⚠️ Kennett Township email is down due to a wider Microsoft 365 outage.

Since shortly after 12 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Township staff have not been able to send or receive emails. Online forms submitted through the Township website are also affected.

This is a Microsoft service disruption, not a problem with just Kennett Township’s own systems.

If you need to reach the Township and your request cannot safely wait, please call:

Kennett Township main phone: 610-388-1300

Township phones are working normally. Email and form service will resume once Microsoft restores service.