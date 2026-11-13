Kennett Square’s hospitality scene is buzzing, and Longwood Gardens is a big part of it. If you love events, food, and guest service, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (at Longwood Gardens )

Restaurant Associates (at ) Location: Kennett Square, PA

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000

Type: Full-time

Lead the full catering and events program at one of the region’s top destinations. You’ll own strategy, client relationships, team leadership, and financial performance across weddings, corporate events, and special programs, with a comprehensive benefits package and flexible start timing.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (at Longwood Gardens )

Restaurant Associates (at ) Location: Kennett Square, PA

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role running day-to-day event operations, from setup to breakdown. Great fit if you like leading teams on the floor, managing logistics, and keeping service standards high, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (at Longwood Gardens )

Restaurant Associates (at ) Location: Kennett Square, PA

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000

Type: Full-time

Blend behind-the-scenes planning with on-site leadership for events of all sizes. You’ll coordinate vendors, support staffing and scheduling, and help drive both guest satisfaction and financial results, backed by a full benefits package.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.