Healthcare hiring around Kennett, MO is busy right now, especially for folks who love one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules. If you’re patient, kind, and okay with driving to homes, there are some solid options here.

Employer: BK Behavior

BK Behavior Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour (experience-based)

This role supports children with autism using ABA therapy in homes and the community. You get same-day pay, flexible hours, paid training, and can choose your own cases with no minimum.

Employer: BK Behavior

BK Behavior Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Great if you’re newer to ABA and want to grow into an RBT role. Offers paid training, flexible scheduling, and help with BCBA schooling programs, plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Heartland ABA

Heartland ABA Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Hands-on work with kids with autism in their homes or community settings. Good fit if you’ve done childcare, education, or caregiving and want paid ABA training and flexible hours.

Employer: Heartland ABA

Heartland ABA Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Focuses on building skills and positive behavior one-on-one with children. Offers same-day pay, career advancement options, and is ideal if you want steady part-time work helping neurodiverse kids.

Employer: Heartland ABA

Heartland ABA Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Similar ABA therapist role with flexible scheduling and strong clinical support. Good stepping stone if you’re aiming for long-term work in behavioral health and want fellowship/internship hours.

Employer: Heartland ABA

Heartland ABA Location: Kennett, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

You’ll collect data on a tablet, follow care plans, and support families directly. Great if you want autonomy, to pick your cases, and to gain experience in ABA without needing prior clinical work.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

(on behalf of ) Location: Kennett, MO / Dunklin County (home visits)

Type: Per diem (listed as internship on site, but functionally PRN)

(listed as internship on site, but functionally PRN) Pay: $120–$140 per in‑home visit; $85 per telehealth assessment; potential $2,400–$10,000/month depending on volume

Ideal for experienced NPs who want flexible, community-based work doing 1‑hour in‑home or virtual assessments for Medicare/health plan members. You’ll review chronic conditions, close care gaps, and document thoroughly, with access to a 401(k) plan.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—flexible healthcare roles in small towns tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.