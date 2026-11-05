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🏥 Kennett, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Kennett, MO, especially for nurses and caregivers who like one-on-one or long-term care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Charge Nurse (RN) – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Heritage Nursing Center Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing
- Location: Kennett, MO
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (8- and 12-hour shifts; days & nights)
- Pay: $32/hour base + $2 evening & $2 night differentials; weekend differential up to $5 after 2 p.m.
Lead a team in a skilled nursing setting with strong resident-to-nurse ratios and a focus on quality care. This role is great if you want clinical leadership, steady shifts, and benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k), tuition help, and daily pay access.
Hospice LPN
- Employer: Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri
- Location: Kennett, MO (home hospice, nursing homes, and facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled hospice care in patients’ homes and facilities for a non-profit agency. You’ll follow the RN’s care plan, document in EMR, join IDG meetings, rotate on-call, and support patients and families through end-of-life care.
In Home Care Aide – Evening/Night
- Employer: Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri
- Location: Kennett, MO
- Type: Not listed (evening/night hours; every other weekend & some holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Support seniors at home with personal care, light housekeeping, simple meals, errands, and companionship. Paid training is provided (classroom + on-the-job), and this is a good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 50 lbs, and want to grow in home care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or flexible schedules they don’t always spell out in the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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