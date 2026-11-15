These Kennesaw pups are hoping their next stop is a forever home. All are with Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Size: ~28 lbs

~28 lbs Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Why you’ll love her: Jolene is described as a sweet and lovely girl. She came from a cruelty case and has healed skin with some permanent fur loss from likely chemical burns, but she doesn’t let it slow her down.

Home needs:

Wants to be your only dog (she did not enjoy other dogs at the shelter)

(she did not enjoy other dogs at the shelter) Cats: unknown

unknown Kids: unknown

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior (about 12 years)

Senior (about 12 years) Size: ~11 lbs

~11 lbs Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Why you’ll love her: Edith is a very sweet, lovable little lady. She’s friendly, cute, and a true cuddle bug who enjoys being close to her people and going for walks. She can be a bit scared around loud cars but is described as a good girl.

Home needs:

Met other dogs and was a bit nervous

Cats: unknown

unknown Kids: unknown

👉 Meet Edith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / Hound mix

Pointer / Hound mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Size: ~41 lbs

~41 lbs Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Why you’ll love her: Claudette is fun, silly, energetic, and smart. She has a friendly, playful personality, loves toys, and even enjoyed her bath—she drank from the water sprayer! She has lots of happy energy.

Home needs:

Loves playing with other dogs she’s met at the shelter

she’s met at the shelter Cats: unknown

unknown Kids: unknown

👉 Meet Claudette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Puppy (about 7 months)

Puppy (about 7 months) Size: ~11 lbs and growing

~11 lbs and growing Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Why you’ll love him: McDonald is a blossoming puppy who came from animal control and has already had some training through the Mostly Mutts Prison Pups program. He’s still young and learning, and he’s hoping his next home will be his forever one.

Home needs:

Has met other dogs and played a bit, but can be nervous with fast movements

Past adopters shared more about his behavior (see full listing for details)

👉 Meet McDonald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Hound mix

Boxer / Hound mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Size: ~34 lbs

~34 lbs Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Why you’ll love him: Buford is a sweet, friendly, playful guy who loves toys and lap cuddles. He was calm and gentle for his bath and is known for his beautiful, soulful eyes.

Home needs:

Met other dogs and did well after a short warm-up period

Cats: unknown

unknown Kids: unknown

👉 Meet Buford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kennesaw, GA, consider calling Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption at (770) 272-6888 to ask about meeting one of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.