Kennesaw has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance work right now, from apartments to warehouses to office cleaning. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces in shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Atlantic Pacific Companies

Atlantic Pacific Companies Location: Kennesaw/Acworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle unit turns and repairs for a 272-unit apartment community – painting, basic plumbing and electrical, fixtures, and more. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of maintenance experience and like detailed, hands-on work with steady hours.

Employer: Amazon (PillPack, LLC)

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Kennesaw): $91,800 – $137,700 per year

Lead maintenance teams that keep Amazon’s robotics and material handling equipment running. This is a higher-level role with travel up to 60%, strong pay, and Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, and parental leave, ideal if you have solid industrial maintenance and leadership experience.

Employer: P&M Solutions LLC

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $4,100 – $5,000 per month

Keep offices and commercial spaces clean and safe by handling janitorial work, floor care, and sanitation. Good for someone detail-oriented who wants a flexible schedule, can handle physical work, and may be open to relocation assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.