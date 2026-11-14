Kennesaw’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from higher ed to healthcare to property management. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda) Location: Kennesaw, GA

Salary: $60,800 – $83,600 base

Type: Full-time, exempt

Support the Center Manager at a plasma donation center, leading production staff, helping hire and train, and keeping everything compliant with safety and quality rules. This is a hands-on leadership role on the donor floor, with clear pay info and a full benefits package.

Employer: Kennesaw State University – Michael J. Coles College of Business

Location: Kennesaw, GA (work performed in Georgia)

(work performed in Georgia) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12‑month administrative faculty, tenured full Professor

Lead a growing School of Accountancy at a major R2 research university, shaping strategy, programs, research, and industry partnerships. Ideal for a senior academic leader with a doctorate in Accounting, strong research, and experience with AACSB accreditation. For full consideration, apply by January 4, 2027.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kennesaw, GA

Salary: Total compensation $100,000 – $110,000

Type: Full-time, on-site

Be the on-site leader and main face of an apartment community, focused on resident relationships, renewals, and community feel while techs and AI handle most of the paperwork and maintenance. Great fit if you bring high energy and people skills from hospitality, sales, or customer experience and want a very active, walk-the-property style role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local hiring needs shift fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.