Kennesaw’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced kitchens, guest service, or leading a crew, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 4221 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 103, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about running smooth shifts: training crew, keeping food safe, and making sure guests get friendly, fast service. Perks may include tuition help, GED at no cost, wellness programs, and Daily Pay access (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 3600 Cherokee St Ste 101, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Shift Manager role at a different Kennesaw location, leading the team on busy shifts and keeping standards high. You’ll need to be 18+, reliable, flexible with hours, and comfortable in a fast-paced restaurant.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC

Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on GM role for someone who likes to be on the line, not just in the office. You’ll run operations, lead and grow the team, manage P&L, and drive sales while getting access to leadership coaching, career growth, and medical/dental/vision benefits (eligibility-based).

Employer: Pinetree Country Club

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation commensurate with experience, plus annual performance bonus

Lead the entire kitchen for a private, member-owned club serving casual pub fare, seasonal menus, and banquets. Great fit if you enjoy developing a team, writing menus, managing costs, and running both à la carte and events, with health/dental/vision and clothing allowance after 90 days.

Employer: AMA BRANDS

Location: Kennesaw, GA 30144 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.63 – $14.37 per hour

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, cookware, and work areas in a fast-paced setting. Good entry point if you want to get into restaurant work, with an employee discount and a simple commute requirement to Kennesaw.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.