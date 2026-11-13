Switzer Library will hold its annual Toy Swap on Saturday, December 5 from 2–4 p.m. in the Community Room. Families can bring a box or bag to take home gently used toys, and leftover toys will be donated to the Center for Family Resources; optional donations of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products will also be accepted. Clean, gently used toys for the swap can be dropped off at the Switzer Library Children’s Department from Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 4, or brought during the program.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cobb County Public Library