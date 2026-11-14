Kennesaw’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to university roles. Here are a few solid openings if you like helping students learn and grow.

Employer: Mt. Elizabeth Academy

Mt. Elizabeth Academy Location: Kennesaw, GA (in-person)

Kennesaw, GA (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Benefits: Tuition reimbursement

This role leads a small toddler classroom (18–24 months) with hands-on activities and a set curriculum. Great fit if you love little kids, want a stable early childhood job, and like working in a creative, well-supplied classroom.

Employer: Kennesaw State University

Location: Kennesaw, GA (Kennesaw & Marietta campuses)

Kennesaw, GA (Kennesaw & Marietta campuses) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.60–$21.09/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 13 paid holidays, vacation, retirement plans, tuition waiver, wellness options

Help students and families understand and manage college financial aid—review applications, explain options, and stay current on federal and state rules. Good for detail-oriented people who enjoy student-facing, office-based work with strong state university benefits.

Employer: Kennesaw State University – Dept. of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology

– Dept. of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Type: Full-time, tenure-track (9-month contract)

Start: Preferred August 2027

Preferred Deadline: For full consideration, apply by December 11, 2026

Lead your own environmental science research program, teach undergrad and grad courses, and mentor students. Ideal if you have (or will have) a PhD in Environmental Science or related field, a publication record, and want to build funded research around environmental change, exposomics, or ecosystem services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and universities in Kennesaw post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.