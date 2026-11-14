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Kennesaw
🎓 Kennesaw Education Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Kennesaw’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to university roles. Here are a few solid openings if you like helping students learn and grow.
Lead Toddler Teacher
- Employer: Mt. Elizabeth Academy
- Location: Kennesaw, GA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Benefits: Tuition reimbursement
This role leads a small toddler classroom (18–24 months) with hands-on activities and a set curriculum. Great fit if you love little kids, want a stable early childhood job, and like working in a creative, well-supplied classroom.
Financial Aid Counselor – Student Support
- Employer: Kennesaw State University
- Location: Kennesaw, GA (Kennesaw & Marietta campuses)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.60–$21.09/hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 13 paid holidays, vacation, retirement plans, tuition waiver, wellness options
Help students and families understand and manage college financial aid—review applications, explain options, and stay current on federal and state rules. Good for detail-oriented people who enjoy student-facing, office-based work with strong state university benefits.
Assistant Professor of Environmental Science
- Employer: Kennesaw State University – Dept. of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track (9-month contract)
- Start: Preferred August 2027
- Deadline: For full consideration, apply by December 11, 2026
Lead your own environmental science research program, teach undergrad and grad courses, and mentor students. Ideal if you have (or will have) a PhD in Environmental Science or related field, a publication record, and want to build funded research around environmental change, exposomics, or ecosystem services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and universities in Kennesaw post new roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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