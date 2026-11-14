Kennesaw’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and niche stores hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3471

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3105 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Work in the fashion area of the store, help customers find what they need, and keep the floor looking sharp. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.

Employer: PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour

Front-end cashier role in “Golf’s Happy Place,” focused on a friendly checkout experience and knowing store promos. Perks include Day 1 medical/dental/vision for eligible full-time staff, 25% discount, 401(k), performance bonuses, and golf/tennis-related membership reimbursements.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Not stated (flexible schedule, evenings/weekends)

Not stated (flexible schedule, evenings/weekends) Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Classic drugstore customer service role: run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and support photo and online order pickup. Offers health, dental, vision (with 30-hour week), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

Employer: PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $17/hour

Hands-on golf club fitting role helping customers test and choose the right clubs using simulators and launch monitors. Best for folks with golf retail and fitting experience, plus access to associate discounts, 401(k), vacation time, and performance-based bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.