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🐱 Playful Kennesaw Kittens Ready for Adoption at PetSmart
Kennesaw has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are cared for by KITTY ANGEL RESCUE and are already vetted and ready to go home with you.
Tim Curry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Phone: (404) 272-8962
- Health & care: All Kitty Angel Rescue cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for FELV/FIV, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.
Tim Curry is one of the many adorable, well-vetted kittens waiting at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Tim Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Socks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Phone: (404) 272-8962
- Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.
Socks is a handsome little tabby boy, one of many kittens at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center looking for a forever family.
👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mick Jaguar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Phone: (404) 272-8962
- Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.
Mick Jaguar is another sweet tabby baby at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center, ready to go home with someone special.
👉 Meet Mick Jaguar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Katie Kat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Phone: (404) 272-8962
- Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.
Katie Kat is a lovely calico baby, one of many friendly kittens at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center waiting for a forever home.
👉 Meet Katie Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, stop by KITTY ANGEL RESCUE at the Kennesaw PetSmart or call (404) 272-8962 to learn more about these little ones and their friends. Adopting from a rescue saves lives and opens space for more cats in need.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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