Kennesaw has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are cared for by KITTY ANGEL RESCUE and are already vetted and ready to go home with you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (404) 272-8962

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (404) 272-8962 Health & care: All Kitty Angel Rescue cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for FELV/FIV, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.

Tim Curry is one of the many adorable, well-vetted kittens waiting at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Tim Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (404) 272-8962

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (404) 272-8962 Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.

Socks is a handsome little tabby boy, one of many kittens at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center looking for a forever family.

👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (404) 272-8962

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (404) 272-8962 Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.

Mick Jaguar is another sweet tabby baby at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center, ready to go home with someone special.

👉 Meet Mick Jaguar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (404) 272-8962

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (404) 272-8962 Health & care: Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea prevention, and microchipped.

Katie Kat is a lovely calico baby, one of many friendly kittens at the Kennesaw PetSmart adoption center waiting for a forever home.

👉 Meet Katie Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, stop by KITTY ANGEL RESCUE at the Kennesaw PetSmart or call (404) 272-8962 to learn more about these little ones and their friends. Adopting from a rescue saves lives and opens space for more cats in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.