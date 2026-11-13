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📋 Kennesaw GA Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Kennesaw has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from medical front desks to part-time clerical work. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Medical Receptionist – Chamblee Brookhaven Location
- Employer: American Family Care
- Location: Kennesaw, GA (AFC clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll check patients in and out, verify insurance, take payments, and keep records accurate so the clinic runs smoothly. Good fit if you have medical office experience, strong customer service skills, and like a busy, patient-facing role.
Scanning / Filing Clerk | Part-Time Flex Schedule
- Employer: FirstChoice Hiring for Cobb County Toyota
- Location: Kennesaw, GA (2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd.)
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, flexible schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Light office work: scanning documents, filing, pulling files, answering phones, and using basic office equipment. Great if you want flexible hours, are detail-focused, and need a role that fits around school, family, or another job.
Administrative Assistant – Pediatric Office
- Employer: Kennesaw Pediatrics
- Location: Kennesaw, GA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Front-office role with extra responsibility in HR, marketing, and basic business analysis. Ideal if you’re organized, enjoy working with families and kids, and want to grow your skills beyond standard admin work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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