Kennesaw has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from medical front desks to part-time clerical work. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Family Care

American Family Care Location: Kennesaw, GA (AFC clinic)

(AFC clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll check patients in and out, verify insurance, take payments, and keep records accurate so the clinic runs smoothly. Good fit if you have medical office experience, strong customer service skills, and like a busy, patient-facing role.

Employer: FirstChoice Hiring for Cobb County Toyota

for Cobb County Toyota Location: Kennesaw, GA (2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd.)

(2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd.) Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, flexible schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Light office work: scanning documents, filing, pulling files, answering phones, and using basic office equipment. Great if you want flexible hours, are detail-focused, and need a role that fits around school, family, or another job.

Employer: Kennesaw Pediatrics

Location: Kennesaw, GA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Front-office role with extra responsibility in HR, marketing, and basic business analysis. Ideal if you’re organized, enjoy working with families and kids, and want to grow your skills beyond standard admin work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.