Kennesaw’s tech scene is growing, and Carrier is hiring for key roles that blend IT with smart building and energy solutions. If you like solving complex problems and working with modern tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Kennesaw, GA (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $158,000/year + possible short-term cash incentives

Support Automated Logic building automation products at a Tier 3 level, digging into hardware, software, firmware, networking, and system configuration issues for dealers. Great fit if you have 2+ years in controls or IT networking, enjoy deep troubleshooting, and like mixing hands-on tech with customer-facing work.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Technical Support Engineer (same role)

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $158,000/year + possible short-term cash incentives

Lead system, regression, and performance testing for Carrier’s commercial energy management software built on ALC WebCTRL and Abound. Ideal if you have 5+ years in software/firmware QA, know Agile/Scrum, and want to work with automation tools, scripting, and AI-driven QA workflows.

Both roles come with medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, disability, life insurance, tax-advantaged accounts, and tuition assistance. If something looks close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.