Kennesaw’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes quality work. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Physio

Physio Location: Kennesaw, GA (3150 Cobb Parkway NW, Suite 150)

(3150 Cobb Parkway NW, Suite 150) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Starts at $78,000 + $20,000 sign-on bonus and student loan repayment

Outpatient PT role with strong mentorship, CEU support, and a clear clinical advancement path. Great fit if you want weekday hours, broad specialty options (sports, neuro, pelvic health, more), and robust benefits.

Employer: Artivion (medical device company)

(medical device company) Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role reviewing donor records and ensuring charts meet strict regulatory standards. Good match if you have a life sciences background or tissue industry experience and want to grow in medical device quality.

Employer: wHydrate Rome

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.00 per hour

Spa-like IV hydration clinic role for RNs with strong ER/ICU experience who want lower-stress, retail-style hours. Ideal if you enjoy wellness-focused care, client education, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Kennesaw moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.