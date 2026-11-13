Kennesaw’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local employers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DXL Group

DXL Group Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time (store management)

Full-time (store management) Salary: Not listed

Lead a free‑standing, non‑mall store that closes at 7pm, with a focus on long-term guest relationships. Great fit if you have store manager experience, love coaching a sales team, and want a place that promotes from within and offers quarterly bonuses for the whole team.

Employer: FirstChoice Hiring for Cobb County Toyota

for Cobb County Toyota Location: Kennesaw, GA (Barrett Lakes Blvd.)

Type: Part-time, 20–30 hrs/week

Pay: Starting at $14/hour

Work at a high-volume Toyota dealership handling payments, rental agreements, and phone calls. Good for someone who is detail-oriented, can handle a fast pace, and is available evenings and weekends.

Employer: Sephora

Location: Kennesaw, GA (Barrett Pkwy)

Type: Seasonal, flex hours (0–14 hrs/week)

Seasonal, Pay: $18.00 – $20.50/hour, depending on location

Help keep the store stocked and looking great while giving shoppers a welcoming, high-energy experience during the busy season. Ideal if you enjoy beauty products, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and like a fast, team-focused environment.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.