🏗️ Kennesaw Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings $50K–$180K

Kennesaw’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level field work to high-end nuclear design. If you’re anywhere near Atlanta’s northwest side, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carrier (Automated Logic)

Carrier (Automated Logic) Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $106,000/year

Design and program building automation systems that improve comfort and energy use in commercial buildings. Good fit if you have an associate/bachelor’s degree or 2+ years HVAC/BMS experience, like solving technical problems, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.

Location: Kennesaw, GA (also Fort Worth, TX or remote for senior-level)

(also Fort Worth, TX or remote for senior-level) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000/year

Lead seismic and structural design work for nuclear facilities, using tools like ANSYS, GTSTRUDL, SAP2000, STAAD.Pro. Ideal if you have 7+ years post-grad experience, nuclear background, and want a senior role with project leadership and mentoring built in.

Employer: BGE, Inc.

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Internship / Entry-level field role

Salary: Not listed

Support a survey crew on boundary, topo, ALTA, ROW, and construction surveys for public and private projects. Great hands-on start if you have some land survey experience, don’t mind outdoor work and lifting 50 lbs, and want access to strong benefits and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.