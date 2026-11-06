🏭 Kennesaw Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $115K+ Roles

Kennesaw’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re hands-on in a warehouse or leading engineering teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials NA

thyssenkrupp Materials NA Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$150,000/year

Lead the manufacturing engineering team to boost safety, quality, and productivity across multiple facilities. This role owns process improvement, capital projects, and new product launches, and comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ADM

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $18/hour

Operate blending and liquids equipment in a GMP production environment, handling raw materials, batch records, and equipment cleaning. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition assistance.

Employer: AFC Industries

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.00–$21.00/hour (DOE)

Day-shift role (7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Monday–Friday) doing receiving, stocking, picking, packing, and shipping for industrial parts. Great if you have 2+ years of forklift experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these employers tend to post related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.