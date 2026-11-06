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🐱 Playful Kennesaw Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption
Kennesaw is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to call their own.
Juniper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Phone: (770) 272-6888
- Good with other pets: Gets along great with her siblings and other kitties she’s met, and may enjoy another cat in the home.
- Story: Juniper was rescued from animal control with her siblings and has been thriving in a loving foster home. She’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium at the shelter and is ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~4 lbs & growing)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Phone: (770) 272-6888
- Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy a feline friend.
- Story: Aspen is another of the “arbor themed” kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now at the Kitty Aquarium and ready for visitors.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spruce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Phone: (770) 272-6888
- Good with other pets: Gets along well with his siblings and other kitties he’s met; may enjoy another cat in the home.
- Story: Spruce was also pulled from animal control with his litter. After time in a foster home, he’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium and is ready to meet potential adopters.
👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3 lbs & growing)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Phone: (770) 272-6888
- Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy another kitty companion.
- Story: Willow is another of the arbor-themed kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now in the Kitty Aquarium and ready for her forever family.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peeta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5.5 years, ~10.5 lbs)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
- Phone: (770) 272-6888
- Personality: Described as a sweet and affectionate fellow.
- Story: Peeta was one of the original “Hunger Games” kittens adopted from Mostly Mutts years ago. After life changes in his former family and a later illness caused by accidentally swallowing string, he’s back at the rescue and looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Peeta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kitty Angel Rescue Cats at Kennesaw PetSmart
These next kittens are all with KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart. Their listings share the same core info:
- All are spayed/neutered
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Tested for FELV/FIV
- Dewormed
- On flea prevention
- Microchipped
- Adoption fee: $225 each
- Location: Kennesaw PetSmart Adoption Center, 860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Stop by during adoption hours to meet them and other new arrivals.
Lotus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Tiger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Iris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Fluffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Huggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Mochi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Kylie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Antonia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Bates
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
Huey
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Mostly Mutts or the Kitty Angel Rescue adoption center at Kennesaw PetSmart, meet these sweet faces in person, and start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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