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Kennesaw

🐱 Playful Kennesaw Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption

8 days ago

Kennesaw is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Juniper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hblzX_1GoNtuqa00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
  • Phone: (770) 272-6888
  • Good with other pets: Gets along great with her siblings and other kitties she’s met, and may enjoy another cat in the home.
  • Story: Juniper was rescued from animal control with her siblings and has been thriving in a loving foster home. She’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium at the shelter and is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Aspen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pec6x_1GoNtuqa00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~4 lbs & growing)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
  • Phone: (770) 272-6888
  • Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy a feline friend.
  • Story: Aspen is another of the “arbor themed” kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now at the Kitty Aquarium and ready for visitors.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Spruce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JK1Z2_1GoNtuqa00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
  • Phone: (770) 272-6888
  • Good with other pets: Gets along well with his siblings and other kitties he’s met; may enjoy another cat in the home.
  • Story: Spruce was also pulled from animal control with his litter. After time in a foster home, he’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium and is ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Willow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01a6Ju_1GoNtuqa00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3 lbs & growing)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
  • Phone: (770) 272-6888
  • Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy another kitty companion.
  • Story: Willow is another of the arbor-themed kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now in the Kitty Aquarium and ready for her forever family.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Peeta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTQ6U_1GoNtuqa00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult (about 5.5 years, ~10.5 lbs)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption
  • Phone: (770) 272-6888
  • Personality: Described as a sweet and affectionate fellow.
  • Story: Peeta was one of the original “Hunger Games” kittens adopted from Mostly Mutts years ago. After life changes in his former family and a later illness caused by accidentally swallowing string, he’s back at the rescue and looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Peeta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kitty Angel Rescue Cats at Kennesaw PetSmart

These next kittens are all with KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart. Their listings share the same core info:

  • All are spayed/neutered
  • Up to date on vaccinations
  • Tested for FELV/FIV
  • Dewormed
  • On flea prevention
  • Microchipped
  • Adoption fee: $225 each
  • Location: Kennesaw PetSmart Adoption Center, 860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
  • Phone: (404) 272-8962

Stop by during adoption hours to meet them and other new arrivals.

Lotus

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Lotus on adoptapet

Tiger

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red Tabby
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Tiger on adoptapet

Iris

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Iris on adoptapet

Fluffy

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Fluffy on adoptapet

Huggy

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Huggy on adoptapet

Mochi

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red Tabby
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Mochi on adoptapet

Kylie

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Kylie on adoptapet

Antonia

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Antonia on adoptapet

Bates

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Bates on adoptapet

Huey

  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Huey on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Mostly Mutts or the Kitty Angel Rescue adoption center at Kennesaw PetSmart, meet these sweet faces in person, and start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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