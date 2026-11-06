🐱 Playful Kennesaw Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption

Kennesaw is full of whiskers and purrs right now. These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)

Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Good with other pets: Gets along great with her siblings and other kitties she’s met, and may enjoy another cat in the home.

Gets along great with her siblings and other kitties she’s met, and may enjoy another cat in the home. Story: Juniper was rescued from animal control with her siblings and has been thriving in a loving foster home. She’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium at the shelter and is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~4 lbs & growing)

Baby (about 3.5 months, ~4 lbs & growing) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy a feline friend.

Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy a feline friend. Story: Aspen is another of the “arbor themed” kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now at the Kitty Aquarium and ready for visitors.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing)

Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3.5 lbs & growing) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Good with other pets: Gets along well with his siblings and other kitties he’s met; may enjoy another cat in the home.

Gets along well with his siblings and other kitties he’s met; may enjoy another cat in the home. Story: Spruce was also pulled from animal control with his litter. After time in a foster home, he’s now moved into the Kitty Aquarium and is ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3 lbs & growing)

Baby (about 3.5 months, ~3 lbs & growing) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Good with other pets: Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy another kitty companion.

Doing well with her siblings and other cats she’s met; may enjoy another kitty companion. Story: Willow is another of the arbor-themed kittens, rescued from animal control and raised in foster care. She’s now in the Kitty Aquarium and ready for her forever family.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5.5 years, ~10.5 lbs)

Adult (about 5.5 years, ~10.5 lbs) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Personality: Described as a sweet and affectionate fellow .

Described as a . Story: Peeta was one of the original “Hunger Games” kittens adopted from Mostly Mutts years ago. After life changes in his former family and a later illness caused by accidentally swallowing string, he’s back at the rescue and looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Peeta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kitty Angel Rescue Cats at Kennesaw PetSmart

These next kittens are all with KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart. Their listings share the same core info:

All are spayed/neutered

Up to date on vaccinations

Tested for FELV/FIV

Dewormed

On flea prevention

Microchipped

Adoption fee: $225 each

each Location: Kennesaw PetSmart Adoption Center, 860 Cobb Place Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Kennesaw PetSmart Adoption Center, Phone: (404) 272-8962

Stop by during adoption hours to meet them and other new arrivals.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Lotus on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Tiger on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Iris on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Fluffy on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Huggy on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Mochi on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Kylie on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Antonia on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Bates on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Kennesaw PetSmart

👉 Meet Huey on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Mostly Mutts or the Kitty Angel Rescue adoption center at Kennesaw PetSmart, meet these sweet faces in person, and start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.