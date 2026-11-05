📢 Spring 2027 applications open for Lost Mountain Middle

📢 Apply now for Spring 2027 at Lost Mountain Middle School

Lost Mountain offers advanced classes like Algebra I, Physical Science, Spanish I, and art for qualifying students who want high school credit. Students can also join band, chorus, or orchestra, and families are encouraged to talk with the music department about the best starting point.

There are clubs for art, business, culture, and academics (including Art Studio Crew and FBLA), with details like eligibility and meeting times varying by group. New students are welcomed with a New Student Breakfast each semester to help them meet classmates.

Lost Mountain has earned big honors: its 8th grade Symphonic Band was invited to the 2026 Georgia Music Educators Association conference, the band program received a 2025 Advocacy in Action Award for community involvement, and the school was named one of America’s Healthiest Schools in 2026 for its health services.

Spring 2027 applications close Nov. 30, 2026. Accepted students start Jan. 5, 2027.

Questions about eligibility, applications, tuition, or status: choosecobb@cobbk12.org | 770.514.2844.

School address: 700 Old Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 | 678.594.8224 (contact the school to schedule a tour or visit).