📣 Kennesaw Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Kennesaw is hot right now for driven sales pros, especially if you like tech, HVAC/services, or the auto world. Here are several solid roles where strong closers can earn serious money and grow.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Kennesaw, GA (mobile/field based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (varies by location, experience, and performance)

Hunt for new small-business accounts (1–19 employees) and grow existing ones while selling Verizon solutions like cloud, security, VoIP, and more. This role is great if you enjoy cold calling, building relationships, and want day-one benefits, strong 401(k) match, sign-on bonus up to $2,500 and new-hire incentives up to $7,500, plus lots of training and career paths.

Employer: Crete United (Legacy Mechanical)

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 base + uncapped commission

Own a territory and bring in new commercial customers for HVAC, mechanical, controls, and preventative maintenance services. Ideal if you have 5+ years of B2B or HVAC/mechanical sales, like consultative selling, and want a mix of high base pay, uncapped upside, vehicle allowance (if applicable), and full benefits.

Employer: Jim Ellis Auto Group

Location: Kennesaw, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $100,000 per year

Lead the showroom sales team, coach reps, and drive results at a well-known, family-owned dealership. You’ll work a 5-day week (Mon–Sat with one weekday off, Sundays closed), get weekly pay, strong benefits and 401(k) match, paid training, and lots of career growth inside one of Georgia’s largest private auto groups.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and growth paths make the role. Share this with a friend who’s great at sales and ready for their next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.