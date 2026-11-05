🏥 Kennesaw Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $90K+ Roles

Kennesaw’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to labs to dental and therapy work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your career moving.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Kennesaw, GA / Cobb County (home care)

(home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Flexible home-care role where you can set your own schedule and work 1:1 with seniors in their homes. Great if you want work–life balance plus online training and CEUs to build your skills.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm, rotating Saturdays

Hands-on lab role doing blood draws and specimen collection while being the face of Labcorp in a patient service center or client office. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and stock purchase plan for eligible employees.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Busy, fast-paced dental office where you’ll assist chairside, sterilize rooms, help with basic procedures, and teach patients about oral care. Ideal if you have 2–3 years’ experience plus GA EDDA, CPR, and X-ray training and want a supportive team and room to grow.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Kennesaw, GA (home visits)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $59.00 – $83.00 per visit and about $93,000 – $128,000 per year (range at posting)

High-impact home health PT role helping patients regain strength and independence at home. Offers a strong salary range plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, disability, and life insurance for whole-person well-being.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.