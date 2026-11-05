📋 Kennesaw Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Office Roles

Kennesaw has some solid office roles open right now, from healthcare front desk to executive support and a polished motorsports shop. All three are full-time, in-person, and focused on organization and people skills.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Great Expressions Dental Centers Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first face and voice patients meet at this dental office—greeting visitors, booking appointments, updating records, and helping with insurance and payments. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in a dental office, like fast-paced front desk work, and enjoy helping people feel at ease.

Employer: Capital Development LLC

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

This role keeps leaders on track by managing calendars, meetings, spreadsheets, and office documents. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel and office software, and like being the organized person everyone relies on.

Employer: Goldcrest Motorsports

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Run the front office for a high-end automotive shop—handling calls, scheduling, invoices, QuickBooks, and customer service. Ideal if you have office management + bookkeeping experience, know QuickBooks, and like a polished, professional environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your skills fit. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.