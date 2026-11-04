👔 Kennesaw, GA Executive Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Kennesaw is busy with growth in construction, retail, and higher ed, and that means more leadership seats opening up. If you’ve got management chops, these roles put you close to big projects and real decision-making.

Employer: Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University Location: Kennesaw, GA (Kennesaw & Marietta campuses)

(Kennesaw & Marietta campuses) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $158,000/year + comprehensive benefits

Lead KSU’s major building and renovation projects from idea to ribbon-cutting. You’ll manage a project management team, oversee architects and engineers, control budgets and schedules, and help shape a growing university campus.

Employer: Boutique Recruiting (commercial construction client)

Boutique Recruiting (commercial construction client) Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $110,000/year DOE

Support and grow into leading large multifamily construction projects, from apartments to student housing. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years in multifamily commercial construction and want strong benefits, profit sharing, and a clear path to more responsibility.

Employer: Kid to Kid / Summit Recommerce Group

Location: Kennesaw / Atlanta market, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year + up to $10,000 bonus

Oversee 3–5 resale fashion stores focused on kids’ clothing and sustainable shopping. You’ll coach store managers, own sales and scheduling, and enjoy perks like a 30% discount, PTO, 401(k), and real advancement in a fast-growing franchise group.

Employer: Plateau Excavation, Inc.

Location: Kennesaw, GA (about 80% travel across the Southeast)

(about across the Southeast) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead large civil/sitework projects for a major excavation and site development firm. You’ll handle contracts, budgets, client relationships, and mentor PMs, with a company truck, travel support, and exposure to complex, high-impact jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.