🏥 Kennesaw Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Kennesaw’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to home care to therapy clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you like caring for people (or pets!).

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Full-time grooming role inside a veterinary network with strong support and training. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability coverage, plus discounted vet care for your own pets and access to a nationwide team of 20,000+ vet pros.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Town Park Medical Offices II, Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM , 40 hrs/week; some travel (up to 25%)

Mon–Fri, , 40 hrs/week; some travel (up to 25%) Salary: Not listed

Senior RN role in day surgery using an integrated care model, with a big focus on patient education and quality improvement. You’ll lead emergency responses, precept new nurses, and use advanced skills like IV therapy and specialty procedures in a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Kennesaw / Cobb County, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Home care role helping seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with 1:1 care. You can set your own schedule, get help earning your GA PCA certificate, and build skills with online training and CEUs.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000–$95,000/year base, plus monthly incentive bonuses; sign-on bonus up to $20,000 in select locations

Outpatient PT role with a diverse caseload (orthopedic, sports, neuro, pelvic health) and a big focus on growth. You get a 6-week onboarding program, free in-house CE, mentorship, residency-style programs, 401(k) with contribution, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, and extended illness hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Kennesaw tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.