Kenner’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a small, patient-focused general dentistry office doing cleanings, perio checks, X-rays, and patient education. Good fit if you like detailed clinical work, infection control, and building long-term relationships with patients.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RN role in the cath lab, using the full nursing process and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Great for nurses who want high-acuity cardiac experience, leadership responsibility, and strong system-level support.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide home and community-based support with daily living, personal care, and community outings. Ideal if you’re patient, compassionate, and want hands-on work helping people stay safe and independent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar openings you can apply for too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.