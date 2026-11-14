Kenner has some solid front-line jobs right now, from gas stations to big-box retail and casinos. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, many with benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Treasure Chest Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Treasure Chest Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Oversee the casino cage, supervise cashiers, and keep cash and chips accurate while delivering strong guest service. Great fit if you have supervisory experience in a casino cage or financial setting and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3001 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA 70065

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Help run the store: hiring, supervising staff, cash handling, and keeping the shop running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition help, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 395 West Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes Part-time

Listed as in posting; description notes Pay: Not listed

Not listed Classic retail role: help customers, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP for eligible employees.

Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

Location: 455 31st St, Kenner, LA 70065

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour plus possible shift premiums

plus possible shift premiums Lead the overnight team: stock and organize the club, support members, and help train and coach associates. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, discounts, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Part-time (benefits with ~30-hour week)

(benefits with ~30-hour week) Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on great customer service. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good shifts and higher-paying roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.