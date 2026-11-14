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Kenner
🛒 Several Kenner Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Up to $30/hr
12 days ago
Kenner has some solid front-line jobs right now, from gas stations to big-box retail and casinos. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, many with benefits and growth paths.
Cage Shift Supervisor
- Employer: Treasure Chest Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation)
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Oversee the casino cage, supervise cashiers, and keep cash and chips accurate while delivering strong guest service. Great fit if you have supervisory experience in a casino cage or financial setting and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Store Assistant (Assistant Manager), Full Time
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 3001 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA 70065
- Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
- Help run the store: hiring, supervising staff, cash handling, and keeping the shop running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition help, and flexible schedules.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 395 West Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Classic retail role: help customers, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP for eligible employees.
(USA) O/N Merchandising Lead
- Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)
- Location: 455 31st St, Kenner, LA 70065
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour plus possible shift premiums
- Lead the overnight team: stock and organize the club, support members, and help train and coach associates. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, discounts, and company-paid education (Live Better U).
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Type: Part-time (benefits with ~30-hour week)
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
- Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on great customer service. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.
If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good shifts and higher-paying roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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