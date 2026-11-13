undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Combat
📅 Battle of the Badges boxing tonight in Kenner
10 days ago
📅 Battle of the Badges boxing tonight
SBSO Deputy Brock Cadman is boxing in the Bayou Fighting Championship – Battle of the Badges event tonight, November 13.
- Where: Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard, Kenner
- Doors open: 6:30 p.m.
- First bouts start: 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets: Available at https://bayoufc.com/
Dep. Cadman has already won his bouts in 2024 and 2025 and is back in the ring again, with the event supporting a good cause.
If you’re looking for something fun to do tonight and want to support local law enforcement, grab tickets online and head to the Pontchartrain Center to cheer him on.
More Info: IT’S FIGHT NIGHT! LET’S GO, DEP. CADMAN! – St. Ber...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.