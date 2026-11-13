📅 Battle of the Badges boxing tonight

SBSO Deputy Brock Cadman is boxing in the Bayou Fighting Championship – Battle of the Badges event tonight, November 13.



Where: Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard, Kenner

Pontchartrain Center,

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.



First bouts start: 7:30 p.m.



Tickets: Available at https://bayoufc.com/



Dep. Cadman has already won his bouts in 2024 and 2025 and is back in the ring again, with the event supporting a good cause.

If you’re looking for something fun to do tonight and want to support local law enforcement, grab tickets online and head to the Pontchartrain Center to cheer him on.