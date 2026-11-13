Kenner’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around the airport and big box retail. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Sam's Club (Walmart) Location: 455 31ST ST, Kenner, LA 70065

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible shift and duty premiums

Move freight in and out of the club, run a forklift and pallet jacks, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ with 90 days of forklift experience/certification.

Employer: Air General

Location: New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 5:00am – 1:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Work on the air cargo side at MSY: load/unload freight, operate forklifts, tugs, and pallet jacks, and handle documents for Customs and other agencies. Good fit if you like early shifts and airport energy. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, 401(k) with match, parental leave, tuition help, and employee assistance programs. Must be 18+, lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and pass airport security checks.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—airport and warehouse roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.