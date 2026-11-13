Kenner’s service scene is busy right now, from airport travel to late-night retail and casino guests. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 455 31st St, Kenner, LA 70065

Salary: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums

Type: Full-time, overnight

Lead the overnight team that stocks shelves, sets up displays, and keeps the club looking sharp while also helping members and supporting associates. This role comes with health, financial, and paid time off benefits, plus access to company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (Bags, an SP+ / Metropolis company)

Location: Kenner, LA (airport)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help travelers get to and from their gates by pushing wheelchairs, handling luggage, and offering friendly support throughout the airport. This is a very active, physical job that requires lifting up to 75 lbs, passing a background and drug screen, and getting an airport badge.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

Location: Kenner, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Work in the casino cage handling cash, chips, tickets, and credit transactions while keeping your bank balanced and secure. This role is great if you’re 21+, detail-oriented, and comfortable with money handling and standing most of your shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Kenner’s customer service and retail jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.