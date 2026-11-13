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🛒 Kenner, LA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kenner’s service scene is busy right now, from airport travel to late-night retail and casino guests. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.
O/N Merchandising Lead (Overnight)
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: 455 31st St, Kenner, LA 70065
- Salary: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums
- Type: Full-time, overnight
Lead the overnight team that stocks shelves, sets up displays, and keeps the club looking sharp while also helping members and supporting associates. This role comes with health, financial, and paid time off benefits, plus access to company-paid education (Live Better U).
Airline Wheelchair Assistant
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (Bags, an SP+ / Metropolis company)
- Location: Kenner, LA (airport)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Help travelers get to and from their gates by pushing wheelchairs, handling luggage, and offering friendly support throughout the airport. This is a very active, physical job that requires lifting up to 75 lbs, passing a background and drug screen, and getting an airport badge.
Cage Cashier
- Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Work in the casino cage handling cash, chips, tickets, and credit transactions while keeping your bank balanced and secure. This role is great if you’re 21+, detail-oriented, and comfortable with money handling and standing most of your shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Kenner’s customer service and retail jobs turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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