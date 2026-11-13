Kenner’s food scene is busy, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles with training and some higher hourly pay if you’ve got experience.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $11.00/hour

Entry-level role where you do a bit of everything: take orders, run food, work the drive-thru, and help keep the restaurant clean. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $11.00/hour

Perfect if you like mornings and talking with people. You’ll focus on drive-thru orders, assembling meals, dining room cleaning, and guest service in a fast-paced, upbeat spot. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, and room to grow.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $11.00/hour

Back-of-house role cooking chicken finger meals and keeping the kitchen running smoothly. Fun, high-energy kitchen with music, no experience required, and clear paths to move up into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.

Employer: Areas

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Not listed (likely part- or full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part- or full-time; check posting) Pay: $17.50/hour

Front-of-house job greeting guests, managing the host stand, seating charts, and wait times, and checking in on guest satisfaction. Great if you like staying busy, talking with people from all over, and keeping the dining room running smoothly.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.