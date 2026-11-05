🚌 Kenner, LA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kenner’s airport and auto corridors are busy, and that means steady work for safe, reliable drivers and ramp crews. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour + tips

Drive shuttle buses, help passengers with bags, and keep routes safe and on time. You’ll need a CDL A, B, or C with Passenger endorsement and a DOT medical card. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO) and steady hours, including possible nights and weekends.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services

Location: Kenner, LA (airport)

Type: Part-time (about 35 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Active, outdoor airport job loading and unloading freight, driving ramp equipment, and helping keep flights on schedule. Must be 18+ with a high school diploma/GED and able to lift up to 50 lbs and work weekends and holidays. Offers medical options (even for part-time), DailyPay access, travel discounts, and 401k.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. You’ll be on your feet a lot and lifting up to 50 lbs (sometimes 100 lbs with help). A valid driver’s license, clean record, and comfort talking with customers are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact location, or growth path) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.