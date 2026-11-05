🏥 Several Healthcare & Caregiver Jobs Hiring Now in Kenner, LA

Kenner has a steady flow of healthcare and caregiving roles right now, from travel nursing to part‑time support work. If you’re looking for flexible hours or your next clinical step, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Full-time, Travel RN (Shift: 3x12 nights )

(Shift: ) Salary: Not listed

Work as an ER RN handling triage, life‑threatening emergencies, and medication administration while coordinating care with a full medical team. Ideal if you like fast‑paced hospital work and want a travel contract based right in Kenner.

(Note: A second posting from Gifted Healthcare is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Sevita

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.75–$12.25/hour

Schedule: Tue & Thu 3pm–8pm; Sat & Sun 2pm–10pm

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a group home setting—help with daily care, community activities, and behavioral support. Good fit if you’re patient, compassionate, and want steady weekend/evening hours with room to grow.

Employer: Petco

Location: Kenner, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on 10‑week training program where you learn bathing, drying, nail trims, and basic grooming while working with experienced stylists. Great entry role if you love animals and want a long‑term path in pet care with benefits and store discounts.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.