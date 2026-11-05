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🍽️ Kenner Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kenner’s hospitality scene is busy thanks to the airport and local tourism, so hotels and senior living communities are hiring steady right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Front Desk Agent – Airport Hotels (Flexible Shifts)
- Employer: Kenner Hotel (IHG & Choice Hotels properties)
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour
Front desk role at airport-area hotels with immediate hire and a flexible schedule across morning, evening, and overnight shifts. Good fit if you’re dependable, like helping guests, and don’t mind weekends/holidays.
Room Attendant
- Employer: Hilton New Orleans Airport
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $12.50/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule
Housekeeping role keeping guest rooms clean and stocked at a busy airport hotel. Day and evening 8-hour shifts (no late nights), plus solid hotel benefits and they welcome applicants with a record.
Server – Senior Living
- Employer: Inspired Living at Kenner
- Location: Kenner, LA
- Type: Server (other/part-time or non-standard schedule)
Serve meals to seniors in a community setting where the focus is on connection and hospitality, not fast turnover. Great if you enjoy chatting with residents and want a calmer dining room plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and wellness programs.
If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good hospitality spots in Kenner tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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