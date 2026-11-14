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Kennedale
🚧 Averett Road closed Nov 16 from 7 AM–5 PM
2 days ago
🚧 Averett Road closed for repairs on November 16
A quick traffic heads-up for Kennedale drivers:
Averett Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, November 16, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for street repairs.
During this time:
- Avoid using Averett Road
- Follow the detour: traffic will be routed via North Road and Briarwood Drive
If you normally drive this way for work, school, or errands, plan a few extra minutes and use the posted detour routes.
More Info: Temporary Road Closure - November 16 - Averett Roa...
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