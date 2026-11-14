🚧 Averett Road closed for repairs on November 16

A quick traffic heads-up for Kennedale drivers:

Averett Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, November 16, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for street repairs.

During this time:

Avoid using Averett Road

Follow the detour: traffic will be routed via North Road and Briarwood Drive

If you normally drive this way for work, school, or errands, plan a few extra minutes and use the posted detour routes.