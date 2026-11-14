📢 Kennebunkport hiring Town Manager, $160k–$180k

The Town of Kennebunkport is looking for a new Town Manager to lead its full-service municipal government, including Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks & Recreation, Planning, Finance, and more.

Application window: Nov 13 – Dec 7, 2026

Location: Kennebunkport, York County, Maine (residency within 30 miles is desired)

Kennebunkport, (residency within is desired) Salary range: $160,000–$180,000, based on experience and qualifications

Requirements:

At least 5 years of municipal management or similar leadership experience

of municipal management or similar leadership experience Strong skills in finance/budgeting, labor relations, HR, policy management

Bachelor’s in Public or Business Administration (Master’s preferred)

To apply, email your cover letter, resume, salary requirements, and 5 references by December 7, 2026 to [email protected] or mail them to:

Kennebunkport Town Manager Search

Gerrish Municipal Consulting Services

Attn: Don Gerrish

51 Willow Grove, Brunswick, ME 04011

Phone: 207-751-6828