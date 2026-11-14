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Kennebunkport
📢 Kennebunkport seeks Town Manager, $160k–$180k salary
12 days ago
📢 Kennebunkport hiring Town Manager, $160k–$180k
The Town of Kennebunkport is looking for a new Town Manager to lead its full-service municipal government, including Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks & Recreation, Planning, Finance, and more.
- Application window: Nov 13 – Dec 7, 2026
- Location: Kennebunkport, York County, Maine (residency within 30 miles is desired)
- Salary range: $160,000–$180,000, based on experience and qualifications
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of municipal management or similar leadership experience
- Strong skills in finance/budgeting, labor relations, HR, policy management
- Bachelor’s in Public or Business Administration (Master’s preferred)
To apply, email your cover letter, resume, salary requirements, and 5 references by December 7, 2026 to [email protected] or mail them to:
Kennebunkport Town Manager Search
Gerrish Municipal Consulting Services
Attn: Don Gerrish
51 Willow Grove, Brunswick, ME 04011
Phone: 207-751-6828
More Info: Municipal Career Center - Town Manager - Kennebunk...
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